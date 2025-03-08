ZIELONA GÓRA:

Dzień Kobiet i Dzień Mężczyzn statystycznie [INFOGRAFIKA]

mat. Pixabay

W sobotę obchodzimy Dzień Kobiet, a w najbliższy poniedziałek Dzień Mężczyzny.

Urząd Statystyczny w Zielonej Górze przygotował ciekawe porównanie obu płci. Jak ono wygląda?

Urząd Statystyczny
Urząd Statystyczny
Dzień Kobiet i Dzień Mężczyzny
Urząd Statystyczny
Urząd Statystyczny
