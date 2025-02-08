ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zobacz ZDJĘCIA z pożaru w Cigacicach!

Maciej Noskowicz2025-02-08
354 Mniej niż minutę

Strażacy walczą z pożarem w Cigacicach. Przypomnijmy, przed godziną 13 doszło do rozszczelnienia rury, z której wyciekł olej w jednej z hal produkcyjnych.

Obejrzyjcie naszą fotogalerię. (Zdj.Jacek Ciszewski).

Maciej Noskowicz2025-02-08
354 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00