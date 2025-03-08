PIŁKA NOŻNA:SPORT:WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Lechia lepsza od Polonii. Znow mamy komplet punktow! [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2025-03-08
258 Mniej niż minutę

Świetne wejście w rundę wiosenną rozgrywek trzeciej ligi notują piłkarze Lechii Zielona Góra. Po ubiegłotygodniowej wygranej w Gorzowie ze Stilonem tym razem zielonogórzanie pokonali Polonie Słubice 3:1. 

Szczegóły wkrótce

